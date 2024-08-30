40K Worshipers Perform Friday Prayer At Al-Aqsa Mosque

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Aug. 30 (Petra)-- Thousands of people performed Friday prayer at Al-Aqsa Mosque, despite the Israeli authorities' stringent military restrictions on entry to the mosque.Around 40,000 people, according to the Islamic Awqaf Department in Jerusalem, performed Friday prayer in the Al-Aqsa Mosque's courtyards.According to the Palestinian News Agency (WAFA), the occupation stopped people from entering Al-Aqsa Mosque to perform prayers through Lions Gate, verified their identification, detained many of them, and blocked others from doing so.Thousands of residents of the West Bank governorates are also prevented by the occupation authorities from traveling to Jerusalem to pray in Al-Aqsa Mosque because they need special permission to pass through the military checkpoints that encircle the holy city.