CDD Responds To 318 Fires During Past Week

Amman, Aug. 30 (Petra)-- The Civil Defense Directorate's specialist firefighting teams responded to 318 separate fires in the governorates of the Kingdom last week, resulting in property damage and several injuries, according to the Public Security Directorate's spokesperson.He continued by saying that the firefighting teams worked very hard to put out and control the fires, and that their prompt response they arrived at several incidents in record time played a significant part in containing the fires early on, preventing their spread, and saving lives and property.He also said that a fire that started in a clothes warehouse on the ground floor of a house in the Al-Masdar neighborhood was contained by the Central Amman fire brigade today. One person was experiencing dyspnea as a result of the fire, and while the firefighting teams worked to put out and control the fire, the ambulance teams treated the injured person and took him to Al-Bashir Governmental Hospital for further treatment.A fire that started in a backyard yard belonging to one of the firms in the Rahob district of the Irbid Governorate was put out by firefighting personnel from the East Irbid Civil Defense Directorate. The fire contained plastic materials and pipes and had an estimated area of 5000 m. Teams of firefighters labored to put out and contain the fire without causing any injuries. To ascertain the origin of the fire, an investigation was launched.The Public Security Directorate urges the public to comply with its directives in order to decrease the frequency of fires. These directives include adopting appropriate preventive behavior, providing hand extinguishers and other necessary preventive measures, maintaining electrical wires on a regular basis, and using proper storage techniques to keep goods away from piles. When necessary, the public is also urged to call the unified emergency number (911).