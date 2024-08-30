Marking 25 Year Anniversary Of The Comic Book Comedy Mystery Men: A Year-Long Tribute Kicks Off At Dragon Con 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Bob Burden checks out Carl Barks hand print in Hollywood, CA

Mystery Men poster from 1999

The Mysterymen movie was based on the comic by Bob Burden

- Bob BurdenATLANTA, GA, US, August 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The 1999 feature Mystery Men, one of the first new-era“comic book” movies, is marking its 25th anniversary with the appearance of the recently rescued and restored Herkimer Battle Wagon at DragonCon where it be on display in front of the Hilton during the show. On Saturday, the resurrected motorized monstrous movie prop will be leading the parade with Atlanta's own Bob Burden riding in the gondola.“The Mystery Men movie came out in August 1999 – 25 years ago - and we are having the first ever fiscal celebration – that I know of at least – starting at DragonCon and going from August 2024 to August 2025.” Said Bob Burden, creator of Atlanta's home-grown comic book character and superhero FLAMING CARROT from which the Mystery Men movie was a spin-off of.A major summer blockbuster from 1999, Mystery Men featured an ensemble cast including Ben Stiller, Janeane Garofalo, William H. Macy, Paul Ruben (PeeWee Herman) and Hank Azaria, and fans of the film are invited to join in the celebration with special Bob Burden panel discussions, daily appearances in Artist Alley and an appearance of the rescued and newly renovated MYSTERY MEN battle-wagon in the Saturday morning Dragon Con parade.The battle wagon was featured in the film as the world's top non-lethal fighting machine and was the backdrop for one of the movie's most memorable lines, given by William H. Macy as The Shoveler:“we have a date with destiny, and she's just ordered the lobster.”“After the movie, I thought the Herkimer Battle Jitney was lost forever” said Burden“or reformatted into some other wheeled monstrosity by the studios. Mark Zoran and his crew at RazorFly have done a wonderful job of restoring it and saving a lost artifact of cinema history. I never expected to see it again. Wow.”The year-long series of surprises will crown Mr. Burden's career as a humorist and a pioneer of comic's New Wave of the early 80s creative explosion with a number of special events. Beside a number of comic convention appearances, we will see the rerelease of a retrospective edition of the 1991 Mysterymen comic book crossover with the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, a new supernatural thriller novel titled Wicked Messenger, an all new Hitman For The Dead Adventure and a book of Burden's poetry written back 70s and 80s titled Subangelis, The Days Beneath The Angels, illustrated as a Special Limited Edition by Dave McKean and as a mass edition by Atlanta's own Dan Henderson.Cherished for his surrealist storytelling, quirky characters, offbeat humor, and unique take on the superhero mythos with his Mysterymen and Flaming Carrot Comics, Burden is highly regarded for his award-winning and legendary writing work on a series of GUMBY Comics.The 25th-anniversary celebration promises to be an unforgettable experience for fans new and old. The festivities will begin at Dragon Con, one of the largest multi-genre conventions in the world, with a series of special events scheduled throughout the weekend. Burden will be signing at his booth in Artist alley on the 4th floor of the Merchandise Mart, Building 2. Burden is available for signings and fan photo ops (once a comic fan himself, Burden never charges for signatures or pictures.) but they will be featured on the Battlewagon's restoration FaceBook and Instagram pages: @razorflystudios.Curious new-comers can find more on Burden's madcap humor and uniquely crafted creativity can find more at bobburden.For Interview Requests with MysteryMen creator Bob BurdenContact:Philip NelsonNelco Media, Inc210.863.0360...

The 25th anniversary of the Mystery Men movie kicks off at DragonCon in Atlanta

