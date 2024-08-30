Russians Strike At Elementary School In Hlukhiv, Sumy Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian attacked an elementary school in the city of Hlukhiv in Sumy region.

This was announced on the air of the national marathon “United News” by the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration Volodymyr Artyukh, Ukrinform reports.

“Today, at four o'clock in the morning, a strike was made on the village of Hlukhiv, on the elementary school. It was also destroyed at the beginning of the new school year,” the official said.

Elderly woman inas Russia strikes at city again

According to him, given that the number of Russian shelling has significantly increased in Sumy region, most schools in the region will be using distance learning.

As reported, the enemy conducted an air strike on the civilian infrastructure of Sumy , and a fire broke out in the city. Two people died as a result of the strike.