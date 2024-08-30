Five Sugar Refineries To Be Running In Vinnytsia Region This Season

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Five sugar will be operating in the Vinnytsia region this sugar refining season.

The relevant statement was made by Vinnytsia Regional Military Administration in a commentary to Ukrinform.

“This year, five sugar refineries will be running. They include Kryzhopil Sugar (Food Company 'Podillia' PrJSC), Haisyn Sugar Plant (Food Company 'Zoria Podillia' LLC), Zhdanivka Sugar Plant (Tsukoragroprom LLC), Sugar Plant Production Unit (Agricultural Complex 'Zelena Dolyna' LLC), and Mykhailyn Sugar Plant (Yuzefo-Mykolaiv Agro-Industrial Company LLC),” the report states.

According to the regional administration, the 2024/2025 sugar refining season started in the Vinnytsia region on August 24, 2024.

A reminder that Zhdanivka Sugar Plant, which is part of Astarta-Kyiv Agri-Industrial Holding's Khmilnytske LLC, had started the production of sugar. As of August 29, 2024, the enterprise processed 17.6 thousand tonnes of sugar beets and produced 1.7 thousand tonnes of sugar.