Inflation In France Drops To 1.9 Pct In Aug.
Date
8/30/2024 10:04:52 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
PARIS, Aug 30 (KUNA) -- France inflation rate decreased to 1.9 percent in August on a yearly basis compared with 2.3 percent last month, official data showed on Friday.
The drop is because of the slow in energy and electricity prices, French National Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies said in a statement.
The data added that the decline is due to the basic impact related to price increase regulating electricity approved on August 1, 2023. (end)
