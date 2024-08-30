GSA Equipment Expands Services With New Rental Department

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Rental Equipment

- Adam Nichols

BARBERTON, OHIO, US, August 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- GSA Equipment , a leading provider of lawn equipment sales and service, is proud to announce the launch of its new rental department . This expansion marks a significant milestone in the company's commitment to meeting the diverse needs of its customers.

The new equipment rental department offers a wide range of high-quality lawn and landscaping equipment, providing both and professionals with flexible solutions for their outdoor projects. Customers can now rent top-of-the-line equipment without the long-term commitment of purchasing.

"We're excited to introduce our rental department," said Adam Nichols, CEO at GSA Equipment. "This new service allows us to better serve our community by providing access to professional-grade rental equipment for short-term use, making it easier and more cost-effective for our customers to tackle their lawn care and landscaping projects."

The rental inventory includes:

- Blowers for efficient cleanup

- Zero-turn mowers for precision lawn maintenance

- Aerators for lawn health improvement

- Bucket loaders for heavy-duty landscaping tasks

- Mini skid loaders for versatile material handling

This new offering compliments GSA Equipment's existing sales and service departments, solidifying the company's position as a one-stop shop for all lawn care needs.

Rentals are available for various durations, from daily to weekly rates, accommodating both small weekend projects and larger, long-term jobs. GSA Equipment's knowledgeable staff is on hand to assist customers in selecting the right equipment for their specific needs and to provide guidance on proper usage.

Adam Nichols

GSA Equipment

+1 330-825-2307

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.