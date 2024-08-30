Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt Share 'Masala' Moments From Their Tbilisi Diary

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Aug 30 (IANS) Actor-couple Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt have given a peek into their holiday in Georgia, Tbilisi, sharing snippets of the food, spices, and the architectural beauty of the town.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Aishwarya, who has 2.3 million followers, shared a in which we can see her wearing a neon green tank top and is enjoying a boat ride with Neil.

Neil is wearing a green tee-shirt and the duo is smiling brightly for the selfie video.

The shared a peek into her food session, in which she flaunted a yummy chimney cake. The duo also enjoyed their time visiting Freedom Square, Bridge of Peace and the historical shopping center Meidan Bazaar in Tbilisi.

Aishwarya also shared a video in which we can see her and Neil shopping for spices.

She can be heard saying, "Guys we are taking Georgia's spices. Hamare India me masaalo ki kami nahi hai fir bhi ham Georgia me lene aaye hain. Yummy masalas I want to try. Jaha masala hai waha jeevan hai bhaiya."

On the personal front, Aishwarya and Neil met on the sets of 'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin'. The couple got married on November 30, 2021 in Ujjain.

Aishwarya started her acting career in 2015 with an episodic appearance in 'Code Red'. She has appeared in TV shows like 'Sankat Mochan Mahabali Hanumaan', 'Suryaputra Karn', 'Janbaaz Sindbad', 'Baal Krishna', 'Laal Ishq'.

She also participated in 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 13', and 'Bigg Boss 17'.

On the other hand, Neil has been a part of shows like 'Arslaan', 'Jo Ishq Ki Marzi Woh Rab Ki Marzi', 'Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil', 'Yeh Hai Aashiqui', 'Ramayan', 'Diya Aur Baati Hum', 'Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya', 'Roop-Mard Ka Naya Swaroop', and 'Bigg Boss 17'.