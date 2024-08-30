BILLINGS Presents Fall Modern Art + Design Auction

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
LOS ANGELES, Aug. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BILLINGS is thrilled to present Fall Modern Art + Design on September 14th, 2024 at 10AM PDT. This auction features nearly 400 lots of 20th-century design furniture, lighting, objects, and art.
Highlights of this sale include:
Lot 4 - PAAVO TYNELL 'Snowflake' chandelier, model no. 9041, ca. 1950. Estimate: $70,000 - $90,000
Lot 207 - ARCHIZOOM ASSOCIATI Pair of 'Mies' chairs, ca. 1969. Estimate: $3,000 - $5,000
A spectacular Paavo Tynell 'Snowflake' chandelier
A monumental Pierre Paulin 'Big C' sofa
An early 'Sitzmachine' by Josef Hoffmann
Two 'Pig' planters by John Follis and Rex Goode in different finishes
Historical design
Period seating from Otto Wagner's Austrian post office
An early Antonio Volpe 'Egg' rocking chair
A 'Ruba Rombic' vanity set
A Charles Rohlfs hall chair
Scandinavian, Italian and American mid-century furniture by iconic designers
Finn Juhl
Hans J. Wegner
Charles and Ray Eames
Paul McCobb
George Nakashima
Mario Bellini
Archizoom Associati
A large selection of outdoor furniture and accessories
Architectural Pottery, including a pair of large 'Phoenix' planters by David Cressey
Walter Lamb
Kipp Stewart
Willy Guhl
Miller Yee Fong
Paolo Soleri
Contemporary design
A grouping of contemporary and vintage pieces by Charles Hollis Jones .
Apparatus
Egg Collective
Eny Lee Parker
Orphan Work
Matthew Fisher
Faye Toogood
Ayala Serfaty
Fine artworks
Fiona Rae
Tomory Dodge
Adja Yunkers
John Okulick
Tanya Ragir
Peter Max
All items are available for preview in person during the week before the sale, and at the preview party the night before the auction in the BILLINGS Art District warehouse in Downtown Los Angeles. Bidding is available live online, in person, via phone, or absentee.
BILLINGS Fall Modern Art & Design Auction
2124 Sacramento Street, Los Angeles, CA 90021
Auction
September 14, 10am
Preview
September 7: 9am - 2pm
September 9-13: 10am - 4pm
Preview Party
September 13: 6pm - 9pm
About BILLINGS
Founded in 2015 to address an absence of curated channels in Los Angeles' design market, BILLINGS offers a platform for the sale of quality modern design, furniture, art, and decorative objects.
BILLINGS' quarterly auctions feature 300-400+ lots spanning from the pedigreed to anonymous, classic to unusual, and rare to noteworthy. Heavily weighted in mid-century modern selections from the 1960s to the early 2000s, BILLINGS' catalogs represent a wide range of American and international art and design.
BILLINGS' in-house live auctions are accessible online, with options to bid in-person, online, as an absentee or by phone. Registration and pre-bidding begin three weeks before each sale.
For more information and press inquiries, contact Rich Carmichael at [email protected] or by phone at 213-584-2240.
