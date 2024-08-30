BILLINGS Presents Fall Modern Art + Design Auction

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LOS ANGELES, Aug. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BILLINGS is thrilled to present Fall Modern Art + Design on September 14th, 2024 at 10AM PDT. This auction features nearly 400 lots of 20th-century design furniture, lighting, objects, and art.

View the catalog, register and pre-bid now at .

Highlights of this sale include:

Lot 4 - PAAVO TYNELL 'Snowflake' chandelier, model no. 9041, ca. 1950. Estimate: $70,000 - $90,000

Lot 207 - ARCHIZOOM ASSOCIATI Pair of 'Mies' chairs, ca. 1969. Estimate: $3,000 - $5,000

Continue Reading



A spectacular Paavo Tynell 'Snowflake' chandelier

A monumental Pierre Paulin 'Big C' sofa

An early 'Sitzmachine' by Josef Hoffmann Two 'Pig' planters by John Follis and Rex Goode in different finishes

Historical design



Period seating from Otto Wagner's Austrian post office

An early Antonio Volpe 'Egg' rocking chair

A 'Ruba Rombic' vanity set A Charles Rohlfs hall chair

Scandinavian, Italian and American mid-century furniture by iconic designers



Finn Juhl

Hans J. Wegner

Charles and Ray Eames

Paul McCobb

George Nakashima

Mario Bellini Archizoom Associati

A large selection of outdoor furniture and accessories



Architectural Pottery, including a pair of large 'Phoenix' planters by David Cressey

Walter Lamb

Kipp Stewart

Willy Guhl

Miller Yee Fong Paolo Soleri

Contemporary design



A grouping of contemporary and vintage pieces by Charles Hollis Jones .

Apparatus

Egg Collective

Eny Lee Parker

Orphan Work

Matthew Fisher

Faye Toogood Ayala Serfaty

Fine artworks



Fiona Rae

Tomory Dodge

Adja Yunkers

John Okulick

Tanya Ragir Peter Max

All items are available for preview in person during the week before the sale, and at the preview party the night before the auction in the BILLINGS Art District warehouse in Downtown Los Angeles. Bidding is available live online, in person, via phone, or absentee.

BILLINGS Fall Modern Art & Design Auction

2124 Sacramento Street, Los Angeles, CA 90021

Auction

September 14, 10am

Preview

September 7: 9am - 2pm

September 9-13: 10am - 4pm

Preview Party

September 13: 6pm - 9pm

About BILLINGS

Founded in 2015 to address an absence of curated channels in Los Angeles' design market, BILLINGS offers a platform for the sale of quality modern design, furniture, art, and decorative objects.

BILLINGS' quarterly auctions feature 300-400+ lots spanning from the pedigreed to anonymous, classic to unusual, and rare to noteworthy. Heavily weighted in mid-century modern selections from the 1960s to the early 2000s, BILLINGS' catalogs represent a wide range of American and international art and design.

BILLINGS' in-house live auctions are accessible online, with options to bid in-person, online, as an absentee or by phone. Registration and pre-bidding begin three weeks before each sale.

For more information and press inquiries, contact Rich Carmichael at [email protected] or by phone at 213-584-2240.

SOURCE BILLINGS