White Eggs Vs Brown Eggs: Nutritional Differences, Health Benefits, Which Is Better

You must have heard the saying in your childhood, Sunday or Monday, eat eggs every day! Eggs provide protein to the body as well as fulfill the deficiency of other minerals. By the way, most people consume white eggs, although people must have seen them eating brown eggs i.e. country eggs. Do you know which is more powerful in white-brown eggs? Which of these is beneficial for health. If you don't know, then today we will know which one is better to consume.

Two types of eggs available in the

Often brown and white eggs are sold in the market. By the way, there is not much difference between the two. However, people consider country eggs to be more powerful. White-brown eggs may differ in color, but the quality of both remains the same. Country eggs are more expensive than white ones. At the same time, the quality of eggs may vary according to the breed and rearing of the hen. For example, the diet of hens affects the nutrition of the eggs. If the hens are exposed to the sun and they eat a good diet, then the eggs of these hens will have more nutrients. At the same time, there may be a deficiency of nutrients in hens laying eggs in closed rooms.

The taste of both eggs is different

There is a difference in taste between country eggs and poultry eggs. According to media reports, country eggs are also rich in cholesterol, calories as well as protein. This is the reason why brown eggs are expensive. As far as taste is concerned, there is a slight difference in it. The color of the yellow part inside the brown egg is darker than that of the white egg and it is mostly consumed by gymgoers.

Which egg to consume, white or brown?

Health experts believe that people have a misconception that brown eggs are more powerful than white ones. It's not like that, both eggs contain the same nutrients. At the same time, brown eggs are expensive because the breed of hens laying these eggs is expensive. Due to which there is a difference in their diet and the cost increases.