Venezuela’S Steady Economic Rise Amid Challenges

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Venezuela recorded an 8.78% economic growth in the second quarter of 2024.



This increase extends a positive growth trend over 13 consecutive quarters, the Central of Venezuela (BCV) reports.



The BCV highlighted that the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) climbed by 8.78% this quarter.



This growth slightly surpasses the 8.40% rise noted in the first quarter compared to the same period in 2023.



Growth has been consistent since the second quarter of 2021, marking a solid economic recovery.



Notably, the oil sector, which forms the backbone of the economy, progressed by 11.08% during the quarter. Meanwhile, non-oil sectors also demonstrated robust growth, advancing by 6.58%.







Despite ongoing U.S. sanctions, which continue to negatively impact economic activities, Venezuela has achieved continuous growth.



Between 2019 and 2020, Venezuela's economy faced severe declines due to heightened sanctions.



Despite these challenges, the last three years have shown a real recovery path. Venezuela has been reinventing itself and overcoming obstacles, as emphasized by the BCV.



The persistent economic growth in Venezuela holds significant importance for both its immediate stability and long-term development prospects.



Facing external and internal adversities, the nation's capacity to sustain positive economic trends underscores its resilience and strategic adaptation in the global economic landscape.

Background

Barclays predicts a significant shift in Venezuela's political landscape following the potential victory of Edmundo González in the upcoming elections.



This shift might herald a six-month transitional period leading to democratic restoration. The change will drive substantial economic expansion.



This outcome hinges on three key factors: the opposition's electoral strength, the ruling coalition's unity, and effective political negotiations.



These negotiations will culminate in an inauguration projected for January 2025.



Adding depth to the analysis, a robust recovery in trade with Colombia is anticipated. This positions Colombia as the primary beneficiary of Venezuela 's political transition.

