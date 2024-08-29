Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSE American: PLG) (TSX: PTM) Positions Itself In Key PGM Space

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)
Platinum group metals (“PGMs”) are a special selection of six critical metals-platinum, palladium, rhodium, osmium, iridium and ruthenium-that are essential for a sustainable future
Most PGMs are being mined from a single area in South Africa
The Waterberg Project, operated by Platinum Group Metals, is projected to be one of the largest and lowest-cost PGM mines globally
Platinum Group Metals (NYSE American: PLG) (TSX: PTM) , a company that operates the Waterberg PGM Project in South Africa, is strengthening its foothold in a niche sector of mining:
platinum group metals (“PGMs”). The company's primary business objective is to advance the Waterberg Project to a development and construction decision.
“Platinum group metals, or PGMs, are a very special selection of six metals [platinum, palladium, rhodium, iridium, osmium and ruthenium] that we find in the periodic table,” reported Sarah Gordon, cofounder of Critical Productions, a company that believes raw materials are essential for a sustainable...
