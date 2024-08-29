Thursday’S African Short News Roundup

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) This comprehensive overview encapsulates significant developments across various regions and sectors. Angola's international reserves hit a yearly peak, signaling economic fortitude.



In response to rampant corruption, South Africa has initiated strict crackdowns within its sector. In Liberia, stalled iron ore developments are causing economic concerns.



Meanwhile, ECOWAS makes strides in the Nigeria-Morocco pipeline project, aiming to boost regional security and economic integration.



Spain, during a high-profile visit to Senegal, reaffirmed its commitment to enhancing Sahel security. Advancing technological education, Morocco has launched two university-based nanosatellites.



On another front, Nigeria 's non-oil exports have seen a significant increase, reflecting a successful diversification strategy. Further strengthening regional ties, Morocco and Tunisia are deepening their economic cooperation.



Lastly, the US is leading a robust aid response to unprecedented flooding in Mali, highlighting its commitment to global humanitarian efforts.







These insights reveal the dynamic interplay of governance, economic policies, and international cooperation shaping these regions.

1. Angola's International Reserves Achieve Yearly Peak in July

In July, Angola recorded its highest international reserves of the year, reaching $14.6 billion. This represents a monthly increase of 1.66%, as reported by Bank Millennium Atlantico.



These figures are the highest since December 2023, with a slight reduction from $14.7 billion. Reserves rose due to a 3.67% recovery in special drawing rights and an increase in IMF reserves.



Despite these gains, there was a decrease in foreign currency availability, which economist Joyce Domingos attributes to reduced interventions by the Bank of Angola in the currency market, a trend she expects to continue.

2. South Africa intensifies efforts against corruption in the construction sector

The South African Department of Public Works and Infrastructure is set to investigate multiple corrupt activities involving construction leases and a significant IT security breach valued at R300 million over a decade.



Minister Dean Macpherson emphasized the aim to ascertain legal compliance and fair pricing in these contracts. This crackdown is part of a broader strategy to dismantle the pervasive 'construction mafia'.



It includes legal action against entities like Kroucamp Plumbers for securing tenders unlawfully. These measures are expected to restore integrity and public trust in the construction sector.

3. Liberia Faces Economic Risks from HPX's Delayed Iron Ore Development

High Power Exploration (HPX) has yet to fulfill its developmental commitments for the Nimba iron ore deposit, which it acquired in 2019, causing economic concern in both Guinea and Liberia.



HPX's lack of significant investment in Liberia and attempts to displace ArcelorMittal Liberia (AML) from the Yekepa-Buchanan railway operation are troubling.



AML has invested over $1.7 billion in Liberia, including the rehabilitation of critical infrastructure.



The Liberian government is urged to intervene and protect AML's operations to preserve economic stability and encourage further foreign investment in the nation's mining sector.

4. ECOWAS Pushes Forward with Nigeria-Morocco Gas Pipeline Project

A key workshop in Abidjan marked a significant advancement in the Nigeria-Morocco gas pipeline project, involving experts from ECOWAS , ONHYM, NNPC, and the participating states.



The discussions focused on overcoming legal, technical, and environmental challenges to finalize the intergovernmental and host government agreements.



This transnational pipeline aims to enhance energy security and foster economic integration across multiple African countries, offering extensive economic benefits upon completion.



The pipeline is part of a broader strategic vision to promote South-South cooperation and boost inter-African economic exchanges, solidifying Africa's energy independence and regional integration.

5. Spain Strengthens Commitment to Security and Stability in the Sahel

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, during his official visit to Senegal, reaffirmed Spain's dedication to improving security in the Sahel region.



The visit highlighted bilateral efforts with Senegal to combat criminal networks and bolster regional stability, which are crucial for both West African and European security.



Spain values its long-standing security cooperation with Senegal, which plays a vital role in the broader strategy to address various security challenges in the Sahel.



This commitment is part of Spain's wider foreign policy objectives to contribute to the Sahel's economic prosperity and political stability.

6. Morocco Enhances Academic and Technological Capabilities with New Satellites

Morocco recently launched two nanosatellites, UM5-EOSat and UM5-Ribat, from SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket, which are part of a collaborative effort involving Mohammed V University and several national research institutions.



These satellites, designed for Earth observation and telecommunications tasks, are crucial for academic and technological development in Morocco.



They signify a milestone in Morocco 's space technology endeavors, aiming to train a new generation of Moroccan researchers and engineers.



The project not only enhances Morocco's capabilities in space technology but also promises substantial advancements in data collection and communication for the country.

7. Nigeria's Non-Oil Exports Show Strong Growth in 2024

The Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC ) reported a 6.26% increase in non-oil exports, totaling $2.7 billion in the first half of 2024.



This growth reflects the successful diversification of Nigeria's export base from primarily raw agricultural products to more processed and manufactured goods.



The NEPC credits this performance to effective government policies initiated after the transition in May 2023, particularly the "Operation Double Your Exports" initiative, which aims to double the nation's non-oil export revenues.



These efforts underscore the potential for Nigeria to significantly enhance its GDP and foreign exchange earnings through diversified exports.

8. Morocco-Tunisia: Strengthening Bilateral Cooperation and Economic Ties

Following a phone call between Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita and his Tunisian counterpart Mohamed Ali Nafti, both countries have expressed a strong desire to enhance their bilateral relations.



This dialogue, prompted by Nafti's recent appointment, covered various aspects of cooperation, emphasizing economic exchanges and regional integration efforts.



The ministers discussed revitalizing the Maghreb Union to boost economic growth and political cooperation between Morocco and Tunisia.



Their commitment is seen as a pivotal step toward fostering a more stable and prosperous future for both nations. This move highlights their shared cultural ties and strategic interests.

9. US Responds to Mali's Unprecedented Flood Crisis with Immediate Aid

Following devastating floods in Mali, the US government has provided significant humanitarian assistance through USAID . This aid aims to address the immediate needs of the affected population.



The aid includes food, water, shelter, and health supplies, focusing particularly on the hardest-hit areas like Bamako.



This response is part of a broader US commitment to assist Mali in overcoming this natural disaster and its severe impacts on human lives and infrastructure.



The ongoing support from the US is crucial as Mali contends with broader challenges posed by climate change. This climate change exacerbates the frequency and severity of extreme weather events in the region.

