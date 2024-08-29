UN Security Council Urges Libyan Actors To Resolve Central Bank Crisis

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Aug 29 (KUNA) -- The members of the UN Security Council expressed, in a press statement released on Thursday, concern at recent developments and tensions in Libya.

They called on Libyan actors and institutions to urgently refrain from any unilateral actions which increase tensions, undermine trust, and further entrench institutional divisions and discord amongst Libyans.

They called on all Libyan political, economic, and security leaders and institutions to de-escalate tensions, refrain from use of force or threat of use of force or any economic measures designed to exert pressure, and to reach a consensus-based solution to the current crisis regarding the Central Bank.

They urged the Libyan parties to avoid any military actions that might jeopardise Libya's fragile stability and the security of civilians as well as the 2020 ceasefire agreement, underscoring the importance of accountability, the statement reads.

The members of the Security Council reminded all political leaders and institutions of their commitments and obligations in line with relevant Security Council resolutions, particularly Security Council resolution 2702 (2023), building on the Libyan Political Agreement and the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum (LPDF) Roadmap, and building on the updated electoral laws agreed by the 6+6 Committee.

They also called on all Libyan parties to engage fully, in good faith and without preconditions, and make the compromises necessary to progress the Libyan-led and Libyan-owned political process, facilitated by the United Nations, in line with Security Council resolution 2702 (2023).

The members of the Security Council expressed their full support for the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) to continue to deliver its mandate, including the ongoing work to de-escalate tensions, preserve stability, and foster confidence among key stakeholders.

The members of the Security Council emphasized their support and the need for the Secretary-General to appoint a new SRSG for Libya as soon as possible.

The members stressed the importance of ensuring the full, equal, effective, meaningful and safe participation of women, and inclusion of youth and civil society representatives, in all activities and decision-making relating to democratic transition.

The members of the Security Council reiterated their strong support to Libya's sovereignty, independence, territorial integrity and national unity, the statement added. (end)

hss









