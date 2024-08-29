UK Issued 48,239 Etas For Kuwaitis In February-June -- Ambassador

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT Aug 29 (KUNA) -- Ambassador of the United Kingdom to Kuwait Belinda Lewis said her had issued 48,239 electronic authorizations (ETAs) for Kuwaiti citizens from last February until the end of June.

Lewis noted, in a statement on Thursday, that the launch of ETA system for Kuwaitis, as well as other GCC and Jordanian citizens, reflects the UK's desire to continue underpinning the unique relations with the countries in the region.

Statistics show that the Kuwaitis account for the second highest number of ETA recipients among the GCC nationals after Saudi citizens.

ETA holders can now make multiple short visits to the UK for tourism, business, study, or medical treatment for two years. (end)

