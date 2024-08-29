U.S. Economic Data Boosts Dollar Strength Globally

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In recent trading sessions, the U.S. dollar has marked its fourth consecutive rise against the Brazilian real, closing above the 5.60 threshold.



This trend aligns with the broader international appreciation of the U.S. dollar. The catalyst for this uptrend was the latest U.S. economic data, suggesting a more cautious approach to interest rate cuts by the Reserve.



Originally anticipated were cuts of 50 basis points; now, expectations have adjusted to just 25 basis points in September.



This recalibration has boosted Treasury yields, making the dollar more appealing on the global stage.

Breaking Down the Economic Indicators:







GDP Growth: The U.S. GDP expanded by 3.0% annually in the second quarter, surpassing the forecasted 2.8%.

Unemployment Claims: Initial jobless claims slightly dropped last week to 231,000 from an adjusted prior figure of 233,000, falling below the 232,000 anticipated by analysts.



These indicators highlight the robust nature of the U.S. economy and the labor market's resilience. They counter earlier fears of an imminent downturn.Market players now see a 68% likelihood of a 25 basis point cut by the Fed in September, slightly up from 65% the day before.They also predict a total easing of 100 basis points by year's end. This expectation of a moderated easing pace has increased U.S. Treasury yields, enhancing the dollar 's attractiveness abroad.The dollar's rise was not isolated. It is appreciated against several emerging market currencies, including the Mexican peso, Chilean peso, and Colombian peso.The dollar index, which tracks the U.S. currency against a basket of six major currencies, rose by 0.29% to 101.390.Locally, the appointment of Gabriel Galípolo by President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva as the future head of Brazil's Central Bank was a notable development, signaling potential shifts in domestic monetary policy in the coming year.This concise narrative captures the complex interplay of economic data and market responses. It emphasizes the global impact of the U.S. dollar's movements while maintaining clarity and brevity.