Town Centre Jumeirah Hosted A Special Event For People Of Determination During Dubai Summer Surprises !

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) As Dubai Summer Surprises approaches its conclusion on September 1st, Town Centre Jumeirah proudly hosted a special event during the summer break, welcoming a group of People of Determination from the 'Senses – Residential & Day Care Center for Rehabilitation in Dubai.' This initiative is part of the mall's ongoing commitment to corporate social responsibility, aiming to create lasting memories for these remarkable individuals.

The day began with a delightful lunch at Pots and Paints Cafe, where the children enjoyed a specially prepared meal. Afterward, Back to Games hosted an exciting gaming session, giving the children a chance to spend quality time, receive gifts, and leave with smiles on their faces.

Shoppers are encouraged to take advantage of the ongoing sales and discounts at Town Centre Jumeirah until September 1st. Every AED 200 spent at Mercato or Town Centre Jumeirah qualifies shoppers for weekly raffle draws, with two lucky winners each week taking home AED 5,000 in cash prizes.

Mark your calendars for an unforgettable weekend at Town Centre Jumeirah on August 30th and 31st. Enjoy dazzling performances by Magic Phil, along with enchanting bubble shows and interactive, family-friendly activities. Join us for a weekend full of magic and fun, creating cherished memories with your loved ones!

MENAFN29082024003092003082ID1108617149