Canada's Tariffs On Chinese Cars Affect Tesla Manufactured In China

The decision of the Canadian authorities to impose tariffs of
100% on imports of Chinese electric vehicles will also affect Tesla
cars, which are manufactured in China,
reports.
According to him, prior to this decision by Ottawa, Tesla
allegedly appealed to the Canadian government to reduce duties on
its products. The office of Canadian Deputy Prime Minister Christy
Freeland, who oversees the introduction of tariffs against China,
declined to comment on this.
Tesla electric vehicles manufactured in Shanghai are supplied to
Canada through the Pacific port of Vancouver. According to him, we
are talking about the most popular brands of the company - the
Model 3 sedan and the Model Y crossover.
Earlier, the CBC TV channel reported, citing Canadian Prime
Minister Justin Trudeau, that Ottawa intends to impose 100 percent
duties on the import of electric cars that were manufactured in
China.
