Crown Prince Discusses Regional Developments With Arab League Secretary General
Date
8/29/2024 2:40:13 PM
(MENAFN- Jordan Times)
AMMAN
- HRH Crown Prince Hussein and Arab League Secretary General Ahmed Aboul Gheit discussed regional developments, during a meeting on Wednesday on the sidelines of the High-Level Global Forum on Youth, Peace and Security.
The meeting covered the importance of reaching a ceasefire in Gaza and ensuring de-escalation in the region, according to a Royal Court statement.
The importance of countering Israeli violations in the West bank and on Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem was also stressed, the statement said.
