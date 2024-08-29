Crown Prince Discusses Regional Developments With Arab League Secretary General

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN

- HRH Crown Prince Hussein and Arab League Secretary General Ahmed Aboul Gheit discussed regional developments, during a meeting on Wednesday on the sidelines of the High-Level Global Forum on Youth, Peace and Security.

The meeting covered the importance of reaching a ceasefire in Gaza and ensuring de-escalation in the region, according to a Royal Court statement.



The importance of countering Israeli violations in the West and on Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem was also stressed, the statement said.