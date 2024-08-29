Foundation Forward: The Latest Truist Foundation News Q3 2024
This quarterly newsletter showcases how Truist Foundation supports Truist financial Corporation's purpose to inspire and build better lives and communities through strategic investments in a wide variety of nonprofit organizations centered around two focus areas: building career pathways to economic mobility and strengthening small businesses to ensure all communities have an equal opportunity to thrive. Click here to sign up to receive the newsletter via email.
The urgency of now
Truist Foundation President Lynette Bell had the honor of being a session leader at this year's Social Innovation Summit in Chicago. This annual gathering of the best and brightest minds in social impact-including our Inspire Award finalists Centro Community Partners and Immigrants Rising-provided an opportunity for networking and hearing from change-makers like Al Roker and Dr. Chelsea Clinton.
Lynette kicked off her general session about“The Urgency of Now” with an inspiring speech on how Truist Foundation is driving intentional and critical impact in our communities-right now.
Watch Lynette's speech
Watch the conference highlights
Coming soon: 2025 Inspire Awards
Don't miss announcements about the 2025 Inspire Awards! Join the Inspire Awards email list from MIT Solve to stay in the know.
Sign up here
Building partnerships at the CECP Summit
Lynette spoke about transparency, co-creating, and community decision making at the 2024 Chief Executives for Corporate Purpose Summit.
Watch now
Community-driven solutions
How are community banks with a strong regional footprint, like Truist, essential for creating generational change?
Find out
