Europes Leading Dog Portrait Artist Clive Hemsley Moves His Base To Axminster Devon EX13 5AQ UK

LONDON, OXFORDSHIRE, UK, August 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Retired Creative Director Finds New Passion in Capturing Dogs' Memories

As a creative director for advertising agencies for most of his life, Clive Hemsley never imagined that his retirement would lead him to a new career. But after reaching retirement age, Hemsley discovered his true love for dogs and the importance of capturing their images. He believes that as we live much longer then our furry companions, it is crucial to capture their memories in their prime. After all a dog painting is for life not just for Christmas!

Hemsley's journey into dog portraits began by accident 12 years ago-when his own Labrador, Humphrey , helped himself to a lady's sandwich while she was sitting on a park bench munching away. The lady, who finger nail was scratched by Humphrey happened to be a professional dog trainer, Clive suggested he would paint a portrait of her poodle as compensation for the snip - Clive left it on the bench a week later. The lady was so impressed she went straight to the local paper wwho published the artwork aand the story- BBC Oxford picked up the story - alas 2500 paintings later.

With his creative background in advertising, Hemsley has a keen eye for capturing the perfect composition/shot. He believes that each dog has a unique personality and capturing their essence in a photograph that the client can send to him or let Clive take a picture that can be used along side an easel is a way to preserve their memories forever. Hemsleys paintings have gained popularity on social media, with many dog owners reaching out to him to capture their beloved pets' images. Especially for unique presents birthdays anniverserys etc.

I've always said the better the photograph the better the oil painting! so if your keen on photography with the modern smart phone everyone is good - you will get a master piece

" Incidentally interesting fact-what i've discovered is if you ask anyone lady or gentlemen to see a picture of their dog on their phone verses pictures of their children- normally the dog always comes first outweighing the kids 3/1 - that tends to put it all in perspective! "

Hemsley's passion for creating dog portraits has also led him to partner with local charities and animal shelters and rescue organisations. He offers his services to capture images of dogs in need of a forever home, hoping to increase their chances of adoption. Hemsley believes that every dog deserves to have their memories captured, and he is determined to make that happen. with over 2500 portraits under his belt he knows exactly how to capture the essence of the beast!

As Hemsley embarks on this new journey, in his new dedicated gallery/Studio/workshop he hopes to inspire others to appreciate the beauty and importance of capturing dogs' memories. He believes that his new career has given him the opportunity to pursue his passion and make a positive impact in the dog community. With his talent and love for dogs, Hemsleys work is sure to leave a lasting impression on anyone who sees it. his new base in Axminster in Devon is totally under rated its a 13th century medieval town and the heritage centre is well worth a visit - its an inspirational old town with lots of dog owners well worth visiting

Cost wise- the package is £470 for a 400mm x400mm box canvas - doesn't need a frame

Clive Hemsleys says "With technology and communications these days there's no excuse -making and creating a master piece dog painting really easy -all the dog owner needs to do is email me/what's app me a few pictures of their dogs - I like to see both eyes at dog level and preferably with lighting outside and get close up - that's it - leave the rest to me 3/4 weeks ill send you the finished artwork you approve I spray varnish and post UK FREE USA $15 /20

You don't like it - its FREE with No deposit Im not a great businessman- but I know how to paint dogs !

07702494424

clive Hemsley

the dog portrait artist

+44 7702 494424

