Romania's National Institute of Public Health report 27 West Nile virus cases with 3 deaths

(MENAFN) Romania's National Institute of Public Health (INSP) reported on Thursday that the country has identified 27 cases of West Nile virus since the surveillance period commenced on June 3. Of these cases, 23 have been confirmed, and unfortunately, three patients have died from the virus.



The cases are distributed regionally, with six reported in Bucharest, four in Suceava County, and two cases each in Bistrita-Nasaud, Botosani, Giurgiu, Satu Mare, Ilfov, and Mures counties. Additionally, one case has been reported in each of Braila, Cluj, Constanta, Dambovita, and Prahova counties.



Data indicates that the most affected age group is individuals between 60 and 69 years old, with eight cases, followed by seven cases in those aged 70 to 79. In response, INSP recommends that people wear long sleeves and pants, use mosquito repellent, install window screens, and remove standing water and waste that might attract mosquitoes.



Experts suggest that the increase in West Nile virus cases may be due to a combination of factors, including recent climatic changes such as high temperatures and heatwaves following heavy rains, as well as heightened movement of passengers and goods. The virus, transmitted mainly through mosquito bites, generally causes flu-like symptoms, including headaches, fever, muscle and joint aches, conjunctivitis, rashes, and occasionally nausea or diarrhea.

