Sam The Concrete Man Expands Operations Into Canada

DENVER, Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sam The Concrete Man, the largest residential concrete company in North America, recently announced they have expanded their operations into Canada. With the opening of franchises in Vancouver and Toronto, Sam The Concrete Man continues its steady growth and strives to deliver their high-quality concrete services to local communities throughout Canada.

Sam The Concrete Man's expansion into Canada marks a significant step in our growth journey.

Sam The Concrete Man transforms a cracked walkway with a beautiful decorative design and a brick border.

"This milestone marks a significant step in our growth journey, and we are excited to bring Sam The Concrete Man's exceptional services to Canada" said Todd Stewart, President and CEO of Sam The Concrete Man. "Our commitment to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction remains unwavering as we embark on this new chapter. We look forward to building strong relationships and delivering outstanding concrete solutions to communities across Canada."



Since its inception in 1989, Sam The Concrete Man has been a trusted name in the concrete industry throughout Colorado. After purchasing Sam The Concrete Man, Todd Stewart saw an opportunity to expand operations and provide that same trustworthy service on a national scale. Stewart began franchising in 2019, and since then, has grown operations to 102 locations in 33 states, and now two provinces. With the goal of opening 32 new franchises per year, Sam The Concrete Man looks to continue their rapid growth throughout North America.



Stewart concluded, "As we enter the Canadian market, our focus remains on providing exceptional services and building strong relationships with our customers. We look forward to serving multiple communities throughout Canada and becoming the trusted household name in residential concrete."



About Sam The Concrete Man



Sam The Concrete Man is North America's largest residential concrete company, providing residential concrete flatwork and limited commercial concrete services. The company provides world-class concrete solutions and customer service with a transparent and professional approach. Through their streamlined model with internal marketing, contact center, and operations teams, Sam The Concrete Man can offer fair and honest pricing to consumers at an international scale. Sam The Concrete Man has been in business since 1989 and is operational in key states and provinces throughout the United States and Canada.

