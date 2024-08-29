CLOUD 10 STUDIOS ANNOUNCES SLATE OF BOOK TITLES

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DALLAS and LAS VEGAS, Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

When award-winning producer and founder of Cloud 10 Studios, Tracey Dispensa launched Cloud 10 Originals last year, she also prepared for an adventure into the children's to correspond with the intellectual properties being created at Cloud 10 Studios.

Their goal is to share family-friendly, comic stories related to their upcoming releases.

Cloud 10 Studios announces their expansion into children's with their first due to release in early 2025.

Cloud 10 Originals is a devision of Cloud 10 Studios. They are actively working on the development and production of multiple original animation projects.

Cloud 10 Studios shares the art concept cover for the young adult book series, The Digital Detective, written by Thomas "Tom" Arnold. The first book in the series is expected to hit shelves in 2025.

Cloud 10 Studios shares concept art from The Digital Detective, an animated series currently in development with writer, Tom Arnold.

"We have more than five children's book and a young adult novel series in the works, so this was a natural direction and something I have always wanted to do.

In some cases, we have envisioned our stories as manuscripts, or books, before translating them into screenplays," shares Dispensa.

Cloud 10 Studios has more than a dozen animation projects in development with the first due to release in 2025.

Dispensa stated the books are an important piece of the franchise plans for each of their projects and hopes we will get to see multiple books related to each of the stories they are developing.

Writers include Gary Trousdale, best known as the director for Disney's Beauty and the Beast, and Tom Arnold, a published author and co-founder for Cloud 10 Studios.

One of the books being produced by author, Tom Arnold, is a young adult novel called The Digital Detective whose storyline is based on real cybersecurity and digital forensics.

"We wanted to create strong story with great characters that will resonate with tween and teen readers while having an impactful educational foundation told in a world of computer science and hacking," shares Dispensa.

"Tom has a background as a cybersecurity professional, so it was important to use to provide real world scenarios, so kids could learn how to protect themselves in an increasingly digital world.

We also want to inspire kids of all demographics to take an interest in technology."

The first in The Digital Detective series is due to release in 2025.

About Cloud 10 Studios:

Cloud 10 Studios is a visionary woman-owned and operated creative agency merging disruptive innovation with extensive feature film experience. With top-tier talent linked globally and armed with cutting-edge technology, Cloud 10 delivers elevated creative solutions from its Dallas, Texas, and Las Vegas, Nevada hubs.

They are also known as a visualization studio with experience in VR, AR, XR, and metaverses using real-time technologies.

