Namibia blocks vessel supposedly transferring arms to Israel

(MENAFN) Namibia has recently intercepted and blocked a ship suspected of transporting explosive materials destined for Israel from entering its ports. The vessel, identified as the MV Kathrin, had requested permission to dock at Walvis Bay on Friday, but the request was denied following concerns raised by Namibian authorities.



According to Namibian Justice Yvonne Dausab, the ship's origin is not precisely known, though reports suggest it may have departed from Vietnam. The intended route would have taken the ship from Namibia to the Mediterranean via the Strait of Gibraltar.



Dausab explained that the decision to deny the MV Kathrin entry was influenced by the ship's suspected cargo, which was believed to be weapons for Israel. This action reflects Namibia’s position on the ongoing conflict between Israel and Gaza. The Namibian government has expressed strong opposition to Israel's military actions in Gaza and its occupation of Palestinian territories, aligning its stance with broader criticisms of Israeli policies and alleged war crimes.



The Gaza conflict, which erupted in October with a surprise attack by Hamas, has led to significant casualties and widespread destruction. Over 40,000 Palestinians have reportedly been killed since the outbreak of hostilities, which began with a deadly assault by Hamas that resulted in around 1,200 Israeli deaths and the capture of more than 200 hostages. Some hostages have been released through negotiations or rescued by the Israeli military.



Namibia's action underscores its commitment to avoiding complicity in what it deems Israeli war crimes and highlights the complexities of international trade and diplomacy amid ongoing global conflicts.

