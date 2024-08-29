Trump describes prosecutor as ‘deranged’

(MENAFN) Former President Donald has fiercely criticized the latest efforts by the US Department of Justice to prosecute him over alleged attempts to interfere with the 2020 presidential election. In a series of posts on his Truth Social platform, Trump condemned the new indictment as a "direct assault on democracy" and an example of election interference aimed at undermining his bid for the White House.



The indictment, filed by Special Counsel Jack Smith, accuses Trump of illegally attempting to overturn the results of the 2020 election. This latest legal action is a pared-down version of the previous criminal case against Trump, which alleged that he had propagated false claims of widespread fraud to contest Joe Biden's victory. Trump had appealed the earlier indictment, arguing that his actions were protected by presidential immunity. The Supreme Court had dismissed the original indictment last month.



The revised indictment, though more concise, retains the core charges from the initial case. These include conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy against citizens' voting rights, and charges related to the disruption of Congress’ certification of the electoral vote by a mob of Trump supporters on January 6, 2021. Despite these charges, Trump maintains his innocence, labeling the indictment as a revival of a “dead witch hunt” aimed at preventing his return to political office.



In his critique, Trump has characterized the prosecution as a politically motivated effort to undermine his campaign and restrict his potential comeback in the upcoming presidential election. His strong condemnation underscores his ongoing contention that the legal battles against him are rooted in partisan politics rather than genuine legal concerns.

