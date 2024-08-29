Questions rise surrounding Kenndy`s ability to save Trump

(MENAFN) Donald Trump’s presidential campaign received a significant boost with the recent endorsement from Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a move that could reshape the dynamics of the upcoming election. On Friday, Kennedy, who had been running as an independent candidate, publicly supported at a rally in Arizona, marking a dramatic shift in the landscape.



Kennedy, a former Democrat, had earlier suspended his independent presidential campaign to throw his weight behind Trump, a decision that has stirred considerable attention. Despite suspending his campaign, Kennedy made it clear that he was not ending it entirely. He stated that his name would remain on the ballot in most states, although he plans to withdraw from the ballot in ten crucial battleground states where his candidacy might otherwise siphon off votes from Trump.



The rally, where Kennedy joined Trump on stage, was a notable moment, especially for Democratic supporters who had been keenly following Kennedy’s campaign. The decision for Kennedy to support Trump comes as a strategic maneuver to consolidate opposition against Kamala Harris, the Democratic vice-presidential candidate, and potentially influence the election's outcome.



Kennedy’s endorsement comes after a period of fluctuating popularity. Earlier in the year, Kennedy’s independent bid garnered significant attention, particularly when the presidential race seemed to be a contest between two elderly white men. However, as the political narrative shifted with Joe Biden's departure from the forefront and Kamala Harris’s rise, Kennedy's support began to wane.



As the 2024 election approaches, the impact of Kennedy’s endorsement on Trump’s campaign remains uncertain. The strategic withdrawal of Kennedy from key battleground states is expected to consolidate support for Trump in those areas. Yet, it remains to be seen whether this alliance will significantly alter the electoral dynamics and enhance Trump’s chances against Harris in the general election.

