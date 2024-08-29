(MENAFN) Russian authorities have raised concerns over Ukraine's alleged preparations to escalate the use of chemical weapons, according to General Igor Kirillov, who oversees defenses against weapons of mass destruction. On Tuesday, Kirillov briefed the on his division's findings related to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, asserting that Ukrainian forces are gearing up to employ chemical munitions with Western-supplied artillery systems.



Kirillov detailed that Ukrainian are reportedly adapting chemical shells to fit with Western artillery, such as those provided by the United States This information, he claims, comes from military documents recovered from Ukrainian positions and includes a Ukrainian manual detailing the use of a United States-manufactured 155mm self-propelled M109 howitzer in various configurations, with instructions on handling chemical munitions.



The general highlighted that Russian chemical weapons experts have identified over 400 instances of suspected illegal chemical weapon usage during the conflict. Kirillov anticipates that this number may rise due to frequent provocations involving toxic substances and attacks on officials in newly annexed Russian regions.



Additionally, Kirillov reported the delivery of approximately 500 tons of Triethanolamine (TEOA) to Ukraine, a chemical compound listed under Schedule 3 of the Chemical Weapons Convention (CWC) due to its potential use in manufacturing nitrogen mustard, a chemical weapon. He noted that a Ukrainian company imported over 160 tons of this compound in July alone and expressed skepticism about its intended peaceful use.



The Russian general's statements underscore ongoing tensions and highlight fears of a potential escalation in the use of chemical weapons, which would breach international conventions and further complicate the conflict's dynamics.

