Occupation claims Iran is behind what`s happening in West Bank

(MENAFN) The Israeli military has placed the responsibility for the recent surge in violence in the West Bank on Iran, citing evidence of Iranian interference in the region. According to an Israeli military spokesperson, recent developments in the West Bank, marked by increased activity and operations, have clear indications of Iranian involvement. Security reports suggest that these are both funded and orchestrated by Iran, underscoring the growing threat the country poses in the region.



The spokesperson highlighted that, as of the latest reports, seven Palestinians have been killed in confrontations with Israeli forces in the West Bank. This figure reflects the severity of the situation and the heightened threat level that the region is currently facing. The military has launched an operation aimed at dismantling what it terms "terrorist outposts," with the intent of addressing these perceived threats.



Military officials have indicated that the operation will persist as long as necessary to achieve its security objectives, suggesting that clashes could continue for several days or even longer if required. This ongoing campaign is part of broader efforts to combat what Israel describes as terrorism in the West Bank, with a focus on ensuring the security of the region and maintaining freedom of movement for its residents.



The military spokesperson emphasized that this operation is specifically aimed at countering terrorism within the West Bank and is not connected to other regional conflicts or arenas. The operation underscores Israel’s commitment to addressing security threats and stabilizing the region, even as it continues to navigate complex and evolving dynamics on the ground.

MENAFN29082024000045015687ID1108614933