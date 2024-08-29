Three Killed As Car Rams Into Parked Truck In Telangana

(MENAFN- IANS) Hyderabad, Aug 29 (IANS) Three persons were killed in a road accident in Mahabubnagar district of Telangana on Thursday.

The accident occurred when a car in which they were travelling rammed into a parked truck on the Hyderabad-Bangalore national highway near Tatikonda in Bhoothpur Mandal.

Four others were critically in the accident.

The injured were admitted to the hospital at Mahabubnagar, where the condition of the two was stated to be critical.

The hailed from Hyderabad and were returning from Tirupati. said the person driving the car failed to notice the truck which had stopped by the roadside and rammed into it.

Such was the impact of the collision that the front portion of the car was entangled under the truck. Police pulled out the badly mangled car with the help of a crane.

The bodies were shifted to Mahabubnagar government hospital for autopsy. A police officer said overspeed is suspected to have led to the crash.

Meanwhile, in another road accident in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, three passengers of a bus were critically injured.

The accident occurred near Momidi in Chillakur mandal of Tirupati district when the bus belonging to Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) entered into an agricultural field.

According to police, the accident occurred while the bus driver tried to avoid hitting an auto-rickshaw coming from the opposite direction.

The APSRTC bus was heading to Kota from Nellore via Muttukuru. There were 35 passengers onboard the bus.

Three passengers sustained grievous injuries while some other passengers sustained simple injuries.

According to eye-witnesses, the bus driver showed presence of mind to avoid hitting the autorickshaw but in the process, the bus steered off the road and entered into the agriculture field abutting the road.

Alerted by the locals, police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to a nearby hospital.