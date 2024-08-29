Union Coop Partners With The EROS Group To Enhance Its Electronics Offerings

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Dubai, UAE:

Union Coop has signed a memorandum of understanding with EROS Group, a company specializing in the management, supply, and trade of electronic and home appliances, to enhance cooperation between the two parties. This is part of efforts to expand its business, showcase and modern electronic products, and manage the section in the Cooperative's branches according to terms specified by both sides.

The agreement was signed by Mr. Mohamed Al Hashemi, CEO of Union Coop, and Ahmad Yousuf Badri, Director of EROS Group, at the Cooperative's headquarters in Al Warqa City Mall, in the presence of several senior officials from both sides.

The agreement aims to leverage EROS's expertise in managing electronics sections in the Cooperative's branches and adopt a conscious and smart shopping approach by providing the latest electronics, smart devices, and high-quality after-sales services to shoppers. This supports the Cooperative's goal of adopting more business-friendly and sustainable economic practices.

Commenting on the agreement, Mohamed Al Hashemi stated that this agreement is part of the expansion and development plans that the Cooperative is working on to enhance the electronic services and products offered to shoppers and consumers. EROS Group has significant experience in supplying home and electronic appliances and has clear footprints in management, especially in the e-commerce sector. He pointed out that the Cooperative adopts a conscious shopping approach in line with its goals and priorities, encouraging shoppers to choose more sustainable products in terms of energy consumption and to acquire high-quality electronic and smart devices. All electronics supplied to the Cooperative comply with the standards and specifications set by the relevant authorities in the country.

Ahmad Yousuf Badri, in turn, said that EROS Group is pleased to work with Union Coop and manage the electronics section in its branches, noting the importance of this agreement as it represents a significant achievement that will strengthen bilateral relations related to electronics management and supply. It reflects the strong commitment to providing consumers and shoppers with the most advanced products in the market, contributing to sustainability and providing the latest high-quality products to meet the needs and desires of the Cooperative's customers.