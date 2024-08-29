SGSU Introduces Innovative Work Integrated Learning Programs in Partnership with AISECT supported by NCSDE

(MENAFN- PR Pundit) Bhopal [Date]: Scope Global Skill University (SGSU) has announced the launch of its new Work Integrated Learning Programs (WILP), supported by the National Centre for Skill Development & Entrepreneurship (NCSDE) and in strategic collaboration with the AISECT Group as the skilling partner. This innovative initiative is set to offer students a unique blend of theoretical knowledge and practical experience, aimed at preparing them for success in their chosen industries.

These WILP programs are designed to equip students with specialized skills through on-the-job training tailored to current market trends and employer expectations, ensuring that graduates are job-ready upon completing their studies. The WILP offers a range of vocational courses, including Bachelor of Vocation (BVoc), Diploma of Vocation (DVoc), and Master of Vocation (MVoc) degrees, all aimed at enhancing students' employability and career prospects by providing advanced skills and knowledge relevant to their fields.

SGSU, NCSDE, and AISECT bring substantial experience to this initiative, having previously delivered industry-relevant courses across 18 key sectors including agriculture, automobile servicing, fashion designing, banking and financial services, information technology, healthcare, hospitality, retail management, electronics, telecommunications, logistics, renewable energy, interior designing, food processing, construction technology, mining, multimedia, and textiles. Their record includes the successful training of 10,214 candidates across 12 states, reflecting their commitment to developing a skilled and knowledgeable workforce.

A key feature of these programs is their alignment with the National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (NAPS) and the National Apprenticeship Training Scheme (NATS), which offer significant benefits to both learners and industries. These schemes facilitate real-time learning and on-the-job training, providing students with practical experience and enhancing their employability.

Dr. Siddharth Chaturvedi, Chancellor of SGSU, commented on the initiative, "SGSU is proud to introduce the Work Integrated Learning Programs with the support of NCSDE. These programs extend beyond traditional classroom learning by integrating practical experience. Through our partnership with AISECT for skilling, we are ensuring that our students receive comprehensive training that bridges the gap between academic knowledge and industry needs. This collaboration is a significant step in equipping graduates with the practical skills necessary to excel in today’s competitive job market."

Participants in the WILP will have the opportunity to benefit from Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) sponsorships provided by partnering organizations. This arrangement not only supports their educational journey but also allows companies to seamlessly integrate top-performing students into their workforce upon program completion. This mutual benefit strengthens both the students' career prospects and the companies' commitment to social responsibility.









