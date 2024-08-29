Wolters Kluwer and Saudi Digital Library celebrate first anniversary of empowering Saudi Arabia's medical community

(MENAFN- Fenton)

Wolters Kluwer Health, a global leader in clinical technology and evidence-based solutions, and the Saudi Digital Library (SDL) are proud to celebrate the first anniversary of their collaboration. This partnership has advanced medical education in Saudi Arabia, achieving record-breaking usage and reaching unprecedented milestones for UpToDate usage across the GCC and Middle East.



In the past year, 37 medical colleges in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia have benefitted from subscriptions to UpToDate, Wolters Kluwer's clinical decision support tool. This collaboration ensures that healthcare professionals, educators, and students in Saudi Arabia have continuous access to the latest evidence-based medical information.



Reflecting on this milestone, Garry Edwards, Clinical Effectiveness Vice President for EMEA at Wolters Kluwer Health, stated, “Our mission is to prepare future physicians with best-in-class evidence-based practice, driving change in their hospital roles. Given SDL's extensive reach across universities and university hospitals, we aim to expand our scope to include all university hospitals in the Kingdom.”



Key milestones over the past two years include:



• Record-breaking usage: SDL ranks highest across the GCC and Middle East, with topic views averaging over 180,000 per month, demonstrating high demand from diverse users.

• Mobile app success: The UpToDate mobile app's has been well-received, accounting for 65% of total usage of UpToDate by SDL’s users

• High demand for drug information: Medication insights are the most viewed topics, with nearly half a million (486k) topic views in drug Information, highlighting a significant need for this knowledge.

• CME credits for students: Since the deployment of UpToDate, over 321K CME credit hours have been earned in the last 12 months by both students and medical professionals, fostering continuous growth in medication knowledge.



Dr. Suleiman bin Ibrahim Al-Riyae, General Director of the Saudi Digital Library, commented, “Our partnership aims to achieve a promising future for those in the educational healthcare sectors in Saudi Arabia. As we enter the second year of providing services to all educational institutions in the Kingdom, I urge our team to ensure this valuable platform reaches all beneficiaries.”





“Our mission to provide reliable educational resources has been greatly supported through our partnership with Wolters Kluwer Health. The success of this collaboration is evidenced by breaking usage records and achieving top rankings across the GCC, Middle East, and internationally,” he added.



As Wolters Kluwer Health and the Saudi Digital Library celebrate this milestone, they remain committed to advancing medical education and healthcare delivery in Saudi Arabia. This partnership not only benefits current students and educators but also positions Wolters Kluwer to expand its reach and impact across the Kingdom’s university hospitals.



“The benefits of this partnership are clear: it helps students excel in their exams and supports their continued medical education, ultimately benefiting their future careers,” added Edwards.



“Additionally, this collaboration positively impacts universities by leading to higher student success rates, better university outcomes, and improved rankings. I look forward to seeing how our partnership continues to evolve and make a difference.”



For more information about Wolters Kluwer, please visit:











MENAFN29082024004458009558ID1108614599