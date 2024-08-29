Qatar Swimmers Continue To Shine At Arab Aquatics Championships In Cairo

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Qatar swimming team added four medals - two silver and as many bronze - on the third day of the 3rd Arab Aquatics Championships being held in Cairo, Egypt.

Abdullah Al Khaldi won the silver medal in the 100-meter breaststroke race for the 17-18 age group, while Hamza Mahmoud won the silver medal in the 200-meter medley race for the 15-16 age group. Tamim Mohammed won the bronze medal in the 50-meter freestyle race for the 17-18 age group, while Marwan Ahmed won the bronze medal in the 200-meter backstroke race for the 15-16 age group.

The Qatari swimming team had won seven medals, two silver and five bronze on the first day, and 4 medals, three silver and one bronze on the second day.