Qatar Swimmers Continue To Shine At Arab Aquatics Championships In Cairo
8/29/2024 4:49:13 AM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
Doha: Qatar swimming team added four medals - two silver and as many bronze - on the third day of the 3rd Arab Aquatics Championships being held in Cairo, Egypt.
Abdullah Al Khaldi won the silver medal in the 100-meter breaststroke race for the 17-18 age group, while Hamza Mahmoud won the silver medal in the 200-meter medley race for the 15-16 age group. Tamim Mohammed won the bronze medal in the 50-meter freestyle race for the 17-18 age group, while Marwan Ahmed won the bronze medal in the 200-meter backstroke race for the 15-16 age group.
The Qatari swimming team had won seven medals, two silver and five bronze on the first day, and 4 medals, three silver and one bronze on the second day.
