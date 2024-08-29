5 must have safety essentials for women

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, August 28, 2024: In today's world, unfortunately women face unique safety challenges whether they are out and about or just going about their daily routines. In this scenario having the right safety items on hand can make a big difference in how secure and prepared they feel. From safety alarms to practical self-defence tools, there are many options designed to help women feel more confident and in control of their surroundings.

This list covers five essential safety items that women should consider carrying. These items are not just gadgets – they are tools that can provide real peace of mind and preparedness for unexpected situations. Let’s explore some practical ways women can enhance their personal safety and feel more empowered wherever they go.



Pepper Spray

Pepper spray stands out as one of the most reliable and effective self-defence tools available today. Pepper spray is your pocket-sized bodyguard. This little tool is a total equalizer – it does not matter how big the creep is, one spray and they are down. It is super easy to use, no special skills needed, just aim and spray. Tuck it in your bag and you will have an instant confidence boost. Just remember, aim for the face. It does not even take up that much space in your bag and is your safety companion.

Siren Torch

The DL-102 Eveready Siren Torch is an absolute essential for women safety and well-being, as it combines safety and practicality. This compact torch, measuring just 120 x 32 cm is easy to carry in a handbag and comes in three stylish colours. It features a powerful 100dB safety alarm that activates with a simple pull of the keychain which provides peace of mind even in unexpected emergencies. With USB TYPE-B charging and three versatile lighting modes, this multifunctional device is perfect for various distress situations. Priced affordably at INR 225, it is an accessible and perfect choice for women, making it an absolute essential when it comes to women safety and empowerment.

Safety Knife

One essential item that women must keep in their bags for self-defence is a small knife. If you decide to carry one, it is crucial to use it only in genuine emergencies. Additionally, carrying other self-defence items, such as pepper spray or a personal alarm can enhance safety. By prioritizing personal safety and being prepared with the right tools, women can empower themselves to navigate potentially threatening situations with confidence and peace of mind.

Personal GPS Tracker

Personal GPS trackers are compact devices that can be attached to clothing, bags or other items to monitor location in real-time. These trackers are valuable for women's safety as they can help locate someone who is missing or quickly alert emergency services in the event of an accident or attack. Family members can also use personal GPS trackers to locate a missing individual if initial attempts to find them are unsuccessful.

Mobile Safety app – 112 India

Mobile safety apps are crucial tools for women's safety, offering features like emergency alerts, GPS tracking, and quick access to help in dangerous situations. These apps can provide immediate assistance, alerting family or friends if you're in trouble. Every woman should consider installing a safety app on her phone to ensure she's prepared and protected wherever she goes.

