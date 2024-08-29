Russia Keeps One Missile Carrier In Black Sea
Date
8/29/2024 1:08:29 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As of Thursday morning, August 29, there was one Russian Kalibr cruise missile carrier on combat duty in the Black Sea.
The Ukrainian Navy's press service reported this on facebook , according to Ukrinform.
“There is one enemy warship in the Black Sea, which is a Kalibr cruise missile carrier with a total salvo of up to 4 missiles; there are no enemy warships in the Sea of Azov,” the post reads.
In the Mediterranean Sea, there are three enemy warships, including one Kalibr cruise missile carrier, with a total salvo of four missiles.
Within the day, in the interests of the Russian Federation, five vessels passed through the Kerch Strait toward the Black Sea, of which three moved toward the Bosphorus Strait. Eight vessels passed through the Kerch Strait toward the Sea of Azov, of which six moved from the Bosphorus Strait.
