(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report with evolution powered by AI- The global robotic lawn mower market size is estimated to grow by USD 1.63 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over

19.64%

during the forecast period. Increasing demand from commercial segment

is driving market growth,

with a trend towards

development of smart cities. However,

availability of alternatives

poses a challenge. Key market players include AL KO SE, ANDREAS STIHL AG and Co. KG, Echo Inc., Globgro AB, Hangzhou Favor Robot Tech Co. Ltd., Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Husqvarna AB, Irobot Corp., LG Electronics Inc., LINEA TIELLE srl, Mamibot Manufacturing USA Inc., Mowbot, MTD Products Inc., Ningbo Ngp Industry Co., Robert Bosch GmbH, STIGA S.p.A., The Kobi Co., The Toro Co., YAMABIKO CORP., and Zucchetti Centro Sistemi Spa. Continue Reading







Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global robotic lawn mower market 2024-2028 Get a detailed analysis on regions, market segments, customer landscape, and companies- View the snapshot of this report

Robotic Lawn Mower Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 19.64% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 1636.6 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 14.98 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 52% Key countries US, Sweden, Germany, UK, and China Key companies profiled AL KO SE, ANDREAS STIHL AG and Co. KG, Echo Inc., Globgro AB, Hangzhou Favor Robot Tech Co. Ltd., Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Husqvarna AB, Irobot Corp., LG Electronics Inc., LINEA TIELLE srl, Mamibot Manufacturing USA Inc., Mowbot, MTD Products Inc., Ningbo Ngp Industry Co., Robert Bosch GmbH, STIGA S.p.A., The Kobi Co., The Toro Co., YAMABIKO CORP., and Zucchetti Centro Sistemi Spa

Market Driver

Smart cities are integrating Information and Communication Technology (ICT) and Internet of Things (IoT) to manage resources efficiently. Governments worldwide are adopting connected devices, IoT, Big data, analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), and robots to optimize power, gas, land, and water usage. Gardening equipment, including robotic lawn mowers, plays a crucial role in smart city development. These battery-powered, emission-free devices address energy efficiency and pollution concerns. Robotic lawn mower providers must update their technology and enhance capabilities to meet evolving commercial user needs, fueling market growth during the forecast period. Smart cities' focus on sustainable development and resource optimization will drive demand for robotic lawn mowers.



The Robotic Lawn Mower market is thriving in the home gardening and lawn maintenance sector, with a focus on automation and novel technologies. Urbanization and the development of smart cities have increased the demand for smart tools like Robotic Lawn Mowers. These AI-powered devices offer precision mowing, lawn mapping, and remote-controlled operation, making gardening activities more efficient for households. Robotic Lawn Mowers provide an eco-friendly alternative to traditional mowers, using organic products instead of fertilizers and pesticides. With visual appeal being a key factor in backyard beautification, these mowers ensure a neat and evenly-trimmed lawn, even on uneven terrains. Initial costs may be higher than traditional mowers, but long-term savings from labor costs and smartphone app integration make up for it. Consumers are increasingly confident in the technology, with battery capacity and Bluetooth technologies being important considerations. The tourism industry also benefits from well-maintained green spaces, making Robotic Lawn Mowers a valuable investment for both residential and commercial applications.



Market

Challenges



The robotic lawn mower market faces significant competition from conventional lawn mowing equipment, such as push reel mowers, electric lawn mowers, and hover mowers. These traditional machines are less expensive than robotic lawn mowers, making them a more attractive option for many consumers. Vendors that sell robotic lawn mowers also offer conventional gardening equipment, generating a substantial portion of their revenue from these sales. To remain competitive, vendors are enhancing the features of conventional lawn mowers, including improving battery life and efficiency in mechanical lawn mowers. For instance, Makita U.S.A., Inc.'s new cordless lawn mower models, XML10CT1 and XML11CT1, offer the benefits of battery power, including zero emissions, lower noise, and reduced maintenance. These battery-powered alternatives to gas equipment may decrease the demand for robotic lawn mowers in the forecast period. The Robotic Lawn Mower market is growing as more households and tourism industries seek to maintain green spaces with advanced technologies. Challenges include integrating AI for lawn mapping and precision mowing, remote-controlled and GPS-equipped mowers, and smartphone apps for lawn care. Initial costs, battery capacity, and consumer confidence are key considerations. New technologies like Bluetooth and smart home integration are driving demand, but traditional mowers and labor costs remain competitive. Gardening tools, backyard beautification, landscaping, and events like garden parties and backyard cookouts benefit from robotic lawnmowers. Fertilizers and pesticides are also important for lawn health. E-commerce platforms and smart home ecosystems are expanding access to these innovative gardening solutions. Despite electricity usage and maintenance concerns, robotic lawnmowers offer visual appeal and convenience for households and tourism sectors.

This robotic lawn mower market report extensively covers market segmentation by





1.1 Residential 1.2 Commercial



2.1 Retail store/offline 2.2 Online



3.1 Europe

3.2 North America

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America 3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1

Residential-

The residential segment of the robotic lawn mower market caters to homeowners seeking improved aesthetics and reduced reliance on conventional lawn care equipment. Vendors, such as Mammotion, are expanding their product offerings to meet this demand. In June 2022, Mammotion introduced the Luba Robotic Lawn Mower, a quiet, zero-emission tool designed for homeowners with large properties. This trend towards advanced gardening equipment is gaining traction due to campaigns promoting the benefits of low-noise, eco-friendly alternatives. For instance, the Mowing Down Pollution program in the US has successfully reduced harmful emissions by nearly 50 tons per year since its implementation in 1999. Furthermore, California's recent ban on gas-powered lawnmowers and landscape equipment is expected to increase demand for robotic lawn mowers. These initiatives, coupled with the growing awareness of the advantages of robotic lawn mowers, are likely to fuel market growth during the forecast period.

Research Analysis

The robotic lawn mower market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing popularity of lawn maintenance and gardening activities in households and green spaces. Novel technologies, such as automation, artificial intelligence, and Bluetooth technologies, are transforming the way we maintain our lawns. Robotic lawn mowers offer numerous advantages, including precision mowing, energy efficiency, and the ability to navigate uneven terrains. These smart tools are particularly appealing in urban areas and smart cities, where green spaces are at a premium. AI and remote-controlled features enable users to monitor and manage their lawns from their smartphone applications. Organic products and the tourism sectors are also benefiting from the visual appeal of well-maintained gardens. While riding lawn mowers and zero-turn mowers continue to be popular, the future of lawn maintenance lies in the hands of these advanced robotic solutions.

Market Research Overview

The Robotic Lawn Mower market is experiencing significant growth as homeowners seek innovative solutions for lawn maintenance and gardening activities. Novel technologies, such as automation and artificial intelligence, are transforming the landscape industry, making gardening more efficient and convenient. Robotic lawn mowers, remote-controlled and GPS-equipped, are becoming increasingly popular for their ability to navigate uneven terrains and mow with precision. Urbanization and the development of smart cities have created a demand for green spaces, leading to an increase in backyard beautification projects. Organic products, smart tools, and smartphone applications are also gaining traction in the market. The initial cost of robotic lawn mowers may be higher than traditional mowers, but their long-term benefits, such as labor savings and visual appeal, make them a worthwhile investment. With advancements in battery capacity, e-commerce, and consumer confidence, the market for robotic lawn mowers is poised for continued growth. The tourism industry also benefits from well-maintained gardens and lawns, further driving demand for these smart tools. However, challenges such as labor costs, uneven terrains, and the need for regular maintenance persist. New technologies, such as lawn mapping and smart home integration, are addressing these challenges and enhancing the overall user experience. While traditional mowers, such as riding lawn mowers and zero-turn mowers, still have their place, the future of lawn maintenance lies in the realm of robotic lawn mowers and smart home ecosystems. Electricity, spark plugs, and air filters are essential components of these machines, ensuring their optimal performance.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation



End-user



Residential

Commercial

Distribution Channel



Retail Store/offline

Online

Geography



Europe



North America



APAC



South America Middle East And Africa



7

Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

