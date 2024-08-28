Kratos Turbine Technologies Division Welcomes Congressman Brian Mast To The KTT Facility In Jupiter

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN DIEGO, Aug. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: KTOS), a company in Defense, National Security and Global Markets, recently welcomed U.S. Representative Brian Mast (FL-21) to Kratos Turbine Technologies in Jupiter, Florida, to showcase their expertise in propulsion. KTT is one of the fastest growing divisions within Kratos. The organic business growth is driven by a strong demand for KTT products and services including defense engines, commercial engines, space turbopumps, hypersonic power generation systems, engine overhauls, and engine maintenance.









Congressman Mast was able to engage the employees in their work environment. The Congressman saw the engine build process, the methods used to design engines, the processes to manufacture parts, and the procedures to test engines within the KTT facility. Additionally, Congressman Mast attended lunch with the employees and discussed his initiatives focused on benefitting the constituents of Florida's 21st Congressional District, including national security, defense, local community issues, and economic policies, reflecting his commitment to both national and local concerns.

Stacey Rock, President of Kratos Turbine Technologies Division , said,“Congressman Mast has been a strong advocate for KTT's work developing defense engines for cruise missiles and unmanned aerial systems (UAS). He understands the need for affordable and high performing engines for next generation weapons to defend our country and deter our adversaries. It was great for Congressman Mast to see the other major programs at KTT that are driving growth in our business and allowing KTT to create exciting new jobs in the 21st District.”

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS) is a technology, products, system and software company addressing the defense, national security, and commercial markets. Kratos makes true internally funded research, development, capital and other investments, to rapidly develop, produce and field solutions that address our customers' mission critical needs and requirements. At Kratos, affordability is a technology, and we seek to utilize proven, leading-edge approaches and technology, not unproven bleeding edge approaches or technology, with Kratos' approach designed to reduce cost, schedule and risk, enabling us to be first to market with cost effective solutions. We believe that Kratos is known as an innovative disruptive change agent in the industry, a company that is an expert in designing products and systems up front for successful rapid, large quantity, low-cost future manufacturing which is a value-add competitive differentiator for our large traditional prime system integrator partners and also to our government and commercial customers. Kratos intends to pursue program and contract opportunities as the prime or lead contractor when we believe that our probability of win (PWin) is high and any investment required by Kratos is within our capital resource comfort level. We intend to partner and team with a large, traditional system integrator when our assessment of PWin is greater or required investment is beyond Kratos' comfort level. Kratos' primary business areas include virtualized ground systems for satellites and space vehicles including software for command & control (C2) and telemetry, tracking and control (TT&C), jet powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles and rocket systems, propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, space craft and launch systems, C5ISR and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, satellite, counter UAS, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual & augmented reality training systems for the warfighter. For more information, visit .

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are made on the basis of the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of the management of Kratos and are subject to significant risks and uncertainty. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Kratos undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Although Kratos believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, these statements involve many risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from what may be expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements. For a further discussion of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of Kratos in general, see the risk disclosures in the Annual Report on Form 10-K of Kratos for the year ended December 31, 2023, and in subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K and other filings made with the SEC by Kratos.

