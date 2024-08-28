All-Female Flight Crew Makes History: Afghanistan

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Afghan private commercial airline, Kam Air flew Afghanistan's first flight with an all-female crew on board.

Female Afghan pilot, Mohadese Mirzaee joined Captain Veronica Borysova in flying 737 from the capital city Kabul to Herat Province located in the western part of Afghanistan.

The flight took place on Wednesday with four female cabin crew serving for the routine 350-nautical mile flight while traveling across the country.

Mohammad

Qasim

Wafayezada Head of

Afghanistan

Civil

Aviation

Authority, posted on his page that for the first time in the country's aviation history, the flight, which consisted entirely of women, was operated by Kam Air Airlines routed from Kabul to Herat province.

Wafayezada added that Afghan Aviation Authority considers this as a sign of the growing presence of women in various sectors, especially the civil aviation sector of the country.

He indicated that the Civil Aviation Authority is committed to strengthening the presence of women in the leadership of this department and in the technical sectors.

The 737-500 Boeing commercial plane was originally delivered to Continental Airlines in 1998 and in April 2020 it was delivered to Kam Air.

