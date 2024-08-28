WTI Crude Oil Rises After API Report On Inventory Decline In The U.S.

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) The West Texas Intermediate (WTI) oil experienced a slight price increase after the American Institute (API) released a report revealing a larger-than-expected decrease in weekly crude oil inventories in the United States. Following the report, WTI settled around $75.80 per barrel, reversing part of the more than 1.60% drop after the American market's opening. This movement has generated expectations about the future short-term evolution of crude oil prices.

The API report showed that U.S. crude oil inventories decreased by approximately 3.4 million barrels over the past week, surpassing initial expectations of a 3 million barrel reduction. This news was well-received by the market, as a decrease in inventories typically implies an increase in demand or a reduction in production, factors that tend to strengthen oil prices. Additionally, gasoline and distillate reserves also showed declines, further supporting the outlook for a tighter energy market.

Regarding refined products, gasoline reserves fell by 1.9 million barrels, while distillate inventories, which include diesel and heating oil, decreased by 1.4 million barrels. These declines in refined products suggest sustained demand in the domestic fuel market, which could exert additional upward pressure on crude oil prices in the coming weeks. Industry analysts will closely watch the following official government report, expected on Wednesday, August 28, 2024, as it could confirm or contradict the preliminary API data.

This slight increase in WTI prices comes amid high volatility in global energy markets, where geopolitical and economic factors continue to influence oil supply and demand. The market's reaction to the API report reflects the sensitivity of crude oil prices to fluctuations in inventories and investors' perceptions of the supply-demand balance.

In conclusion, the recent rise in WTI crude oil prices following the publication of the API report underscores the importance of crude oil inventories as a key indicator for energy markets. The larger-than-expected reduction in crude oil, gasoline, and distillate inventories has generated moderate optimism in the market, pending the official government report to confirm these data. The coming days will be crucial in determining whether this upward trend continues or if the market corrects again, depending on additional information released.