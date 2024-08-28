GCC Chief Lauds Gulf Health Council Role

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Aug 28 (KUNA) -- Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Jasem Al-Budaiwi extolled on Wednesday the effective and key role of the Gulf Council and Gulf Center for Prevention and Control in enhancing cooperation and integration among GCC memebrs.

Al-Budaiwi made the statement during a visit he paid to the councul and the center, GCC Secretariat said in a statement.

The chief commended also efforts made by the cenetr and council's staff to revive and upgrade health level in the GCC memebr states through providing constrcutive initiatives and awareness programs, and responding to health issues and challenges on regional and international levels, it added.

He further praised the council and center's efforts in boosting the joint Gulf action in health sectors, in impelemntation of the GCC leaders' directives in a way that meets aspirations and desired goals in this field. (end)

