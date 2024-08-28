12 Injured In Overnight Attack On Izyum

(MENAFN- UkrinForm)

Overnight on August 28, Russian attacked Izyum, the Kharkiv region, having 12 civilians and damaged houses and a bakery.

This comes from a report, seen by Ukrinforme, posted on by Oleh Synehubov, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration.

"Around 10:00 p.m., the occupiers attacked the town of Izyum . According to preliminary reports, a long-range Tornado MLRS rocket was used. Houses and a bakery have been damaged," he said.

The attack has left 12 civilians injured, one of them was rushed to hospital, seven others, among them four minors aged 3, 5, 8, and 16,

had an acute stress reaction, two people sustained minor injuries, and two others, among them a 13-year-old teenager, suffered cuts on their limbs.

Ukrinform reported in an earlier news article that a man sustained injuries and private properties were damaged in the aftermath of an overnight shelling attack on the border neighborhood of Kozacha Lopa , Kharkiv Oblast.

