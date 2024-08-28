Invaders Attack Havrylivka In Kherson Region With Drones
8/28/2024 3:15:23 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian military attacked a residential building with drones in the village of Havrylivka in the Kherson region.
According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration.
“Russian troops attacked a residential building in Havrylivka with drones,” the report says.
As noted, two apartments burned to the ground as a result of the attack.
No civilian casualties were reported.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, 87-year-old and 65-year-old women and 55-year-old and 61-year-old men were wounded in drone strikes on the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson.
Photo: Kherson RMA
