Invaders Attack Havrylivka In Kherson Region With Drones

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian military attacked a residential building with drones in the village of Havrylivka in the Kherson region.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration.

“Russian attacked a residential building in Havrylivka with drones,” the report says.

As noted, two apartments burned to the ground as a result of the attack.

No civilian casualties were reported.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, 87-year-old and 65-year-old women and 55-year-old and 61-year-old men were wounded in drone strikes on the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson.

Photo: Kherson RMA