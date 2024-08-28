RCRHUB, The Leading RCM Online Platform, Presents The August Issue Of RCM Connections Featuring Amazon's Nick Rogers

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

RCR|HUB, Your RCM Resource

RCR|HUB, the online for Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) professionals, is excited to unveil its August edition of RCM Connections Magazine.

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- This issue features an exclusive interview with Nick Rogers, Head of RCM . It promises to be an enlightening read for anyone in Healthcare Revenue Cycle.

Highlights of the August Edition:

Exclusive Interview with Nick Rogers, Head of RCM:

Discover how Amazon is redefining Revenue Cycle Management. In a candid conversation, Nick Rogers shares his journey from Florida State University to leading RCM at Amazon, offering insights into how he and his team approach RCM through the lens of the patient and customer. Learn how Amazon's customer-obsession is driving innovation in RCM and transforming patient experiences.

Innovative Approaches and Future Growth:

Nick Rogers shares how Amazon's "working backward" approach, guides their mission to make it dramatically easier for people to find, choose, afford, and engage with the things they need to get and stay healthy.

Editor-in-Chief Jena Eggert commented on the release:

"We are thrilled to feature Nick Rogers in this issue. His insights into Amazon's approach to RCM offer a fresh perspective. At The HUB we strive to connect our CommUnity and learn from one another. Showcasing insights from a leading provider like Nick about his current role, plans, and strategy only strengthens our RCM CommUnity. If our readers can gain insights or a fresh perspective on how they view and treat their patients from Nick's interview, I'd consider that a win!”

The August edition of RCM Connections is now available online at /nickrogers

