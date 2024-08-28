2024 Seramount Inclusion Index Recognizes Whirlpool Corporation For Leadership In Building An Inclusive Workplace
Date
8/28/2024 2:00:43 PM
(MENAFN- 3BL)
Whirlpool Corp., recognized for its leadership in fostering an inclusive workplace, has earned a spot on the 2024 Seramount Inclusion Index. The Inclusion index helps organizations understand trends and opportunities to drive internal change towards becoming more inclusive workplaces.
About Whirlpool Corporation
Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) is a leading kitchen and laundry appliance company, in constant pursuit of improving life at home and inspiring generations with our brands. The company is driving meaningful innovation to meet the evolving needs of consumers through its iconic brand portfolio, including Whirlpool, KitchenAid, JennAir, Maytag, Amana, Brastemp, Consul, and InSinkErator. In 2023, the company reported approximately $19 billion in annual sales, 59,000 employees, and 55 manufacturing and technology research centers. Additional information about the company can be found at WhirlpoolCorp .
View original content here.
MENAFN28082024007202015466ID1108611686
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.