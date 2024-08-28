2024 Seramount Inclusion Index Recognizes Whirlpool Corporation For Leadership In Building An Inclusive Workplace

(MENAFN- 3BL) Whirlpool Corp., recognized for its leadership in fostering an inclusive workplace, has earned a spot on the 2024 Seramount Inclusion Index. The Inclusion helps organizations understand trends and opportunities to drive internal change towards becoming more inclusive workplaces.

About Whirlpool Corporation

Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) is a leading kitchen and laundry appliance company, in constant pursuit of improving life at home and inspiring generations with our brands. The company is driving meaningful innovation to meet the evolving needs of consumers through its iconic brand portfolio, including Whirlpool, KitchenAid, JennAir, Maytag, Amana, Brastemp, Consul, and InSinkErator. In 2023, the company reported approximately $19 billion in annual sales, 59,000 employees, and 55 manufacturing and technology research centers. Additional information about the company can be found at WhirlpoolCorp .

View original content here.