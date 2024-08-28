Nasdaq Annual New York Climate Week Broadcast 2024 Campaign: Nasdaq ESG Events & Sponsorship
Date
8/28/2024 2:00:43 PM
(MENAFN- 3BL)
Nasdaq
Tune in virtually to the Nasdaq Annual New York Climate Week conference 2024, where we bring together professionals working in sustainability across both the corporate and investor communities for a groundbreaking event.
Immerse yourself in stimulating discussions and insights spanning a wide array of topics including leadership in a sustainable future, navigating regulatory and voluntary reporting, and AI's impacts in sustainability and capital.
Secure your virtual seat today.
Agenda
10:30AM | Welcome Remarks: Introduction to Nasdaq's Second Annual NY Climate Week Conference
Oliver Albers , Executive Vice President of Investment Intelligence, Nasdaq
10:35AM | Intro and Kick off with Nina Eisenman, Head of Corporate ESG Strategy and Reporting at Nasdaq
10:40AM | Keynote from UNGC: The State of the Climate Transition Globally in 2024
10:55AM | General Session: Climate Leadership: Mobilizing Action for a Sustainable Future
Erika Spence , Head of ESG Data, Nasdaq (moderator)
Maria Simon , Product Lead, Nasdaq Sustainable Bond Network
Rajiv Bazaj , VP of Sustainability Solutions, Constellation
Michele Demers , Chief Executive Officer, Boundless
11:40AM | Fireside Chat: Finance's Role at the Intersection of Climate, Regulation and Investor Capital
Jessica Fries , Executive Chair, Accounting for Sustainability (moderator)
Sarah Youngwood , Chief Financial Officer, Nasdaq
Michael Kobori , Chief Sustainability Officer, Starbucks
12:25PM | Break
1:25PM | General Session: What's Next for“ESG?” Perspectives From Bonds to Boards
Randall Hopkins , Head of ESG Solutions, Nasdaq (moderator)
Sarah Williamson , Chief Executive Officer, FCLTGlobal
Craig M Hurlbert , Co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer, Local Bounti Corporation
Carol W. Geremia , President and Head of Global Distribution, MFS Investment Management®
2:05PM | General Session: Navigating Interoperability Across Regulatory & Voluntary Reporting
Steve Vargas , Head of ESG Advisory, Nasdaq (moderator)
Amma Anaman , Office of the General Counsel, Nasdaq
Cristina Gil White , Chief Operational Officer, GRI
Mohammed Ali , Vice President, Sustainability & Regulatory Affairs, Agnico Eagle
2:50PM | Break
3:20PM | General Session: Durable Path to Net Zero
Fredrik Ekström , Head of Carbon Markets, Nasdaq (moderator)
Antti Vihavainen , Chief Executive Officer, Puro
Chris Leeds , Head of Carbon Markets Development, Standard Chartered Bank
Kaya Axelson , Head of Policy and Partnerships, University of Oxford
4:05PM | General Session: AI for Sustainability & Capital: Balancing Benefits and Impacts
Mike Stiller , Head of Strategic Initiatives, Nasdaq (moderator)
Kurt Harrison , Co-Head, Global Sustainability Practice, Russell Reynolds
Kimberly Knickle , Research Director, ESG & Sustainability, Verdantix
4:50PM | Closing Remarks
Nina Eisenman , Head of Corporate ESG Strategy and Reporting, Nasdaq
5:00PM | Event Concludes
Register Here
MENAFN28082024007202015466ID1108611685
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.