Nasdaq Annual New York Climate Week Broadcast 2024 Campaign: Nasdaq ESG Events & Sponsorship

Tune in virtually to the Nasdaq Annual New York Climate Week 2024, where we bring together professionals working in sustainability across both the corporate and investor communities for a groundbreaking event.

Immerse yourself in stimulating discussions and insights spanning a wide array of topics including leadership in a sustainable future, navigating regulatory and voluntary reporting, and AI's impacts in sustainability and capital.

Secure your virtual seat today.

Agenda

10:30AM | Welcome Remarks: Introduction to Nasdaq's Second Annual NY Climate Week Conference

Oliver Albers , Executive Vice President of Investment Intelligence, Nasdaq

10:35AM | Intro and Kick off with Nina Eisenman, Head of Corporate ESG Strategy and Reporting at Nasdaq

10:40AM | Keynote from UNGC: The State of the Climate Transition Globally in 2024

10:55AM | General Session: Climate Leadership: Mobilizing Action for a Sustainable Future



Erika Spence , Head of ESG Data, Nasdaq (moderator)

Maria Simon , Product Lead, Nasdaq Sustainable Bond Network

Rajiv Bazaj , VP of Sustainability Solutions, Constellation Michele Demers , Chief Executive Officer, Boundless

11:40AM | Fireside Chat: Finance's Role at the Intersection of Climate, Regulation and Investor Capital



Jessica Fries , Executive Chair, Accounting for Sustainability (moderator)

Sarah Youngwood , Chief Financial Officer, Nasdaq Michael Kobori , Chief Sustainability Officer, Starbucks

12:25PM | Break

1:25PM | General Session: What's Next for“ESG?” Perspectives From Bonds to Boards



Randall Hopkins , Head of ESG Solutions, Nasdaq (moderator)

Sarah Williamson , Chief Executive Officer, FCLTGlobal

Craig M Hurlbert , Co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer, Local Bounti Corporation Carol W. Geremia , President and Head of Global Distribution, MFS Investment Management®

2:05PM | General Session: Navigating Interoperability Across Regulatory & Voluntary Reporting



Steve Vargas , Head of ESG Advisory, Nasdaq (moderator)

Amma Anaman , Office of the General Counsel, Nasdaq

Cristina Gil White , Chief Operational Officer, GRI Mohammed Ali , Vice President, Sustainability & Regulatory Affairs, Agnico Eagle

2:50PM | Break

3:20PM | General Session: Durable Path to Net Zero



Fredrik Ekström , Head of Carbon Markets, Nasdaq (moderator)

Antti Vihavainen , Chief Executive Officer, Puro

Chris Leeds , Head of Carbon Markets Development, Standard Chartered Bank Kaya Axelson , Head of Policy and Partnerships, University of Oxford

4:05PM | General Session: AI for Sustainability & Capital: Balancing Benefits and Impacts



Mike Stiller , Head of Strategic Initiatives, Nasdaq (moderator)

Kurt Harrison , Co-Head, Global Sustainability Practice, Russell Reynolds Kimberly Knickle , Research Director, ESG & Sustainability, Verdantix

4:50PM | Closing Remarks

Nina Eisenman , Head of Corporate ESG Strategy and Reporting, Nasdaq

5:00PM | Event Concludes

