Cleveland Ballet Theatre To Premiere New Composition By Renowned Composer Anna Segal, Choreographed By Gladisa Guadalupe

- Gladisa GuadalupeCLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, August 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Cleveland Ballet Theatre is thrilled to announce the upcoming premiere of Whispers of the Forest, a new composition by world-renowned composer Anna Segal. This captivating work will be brought to life through the choreography of Gladisa Guadalupe.Segal, a versatile composer whose music has been performed internationally, is returning to Cleveland to share her latest creation with the city's audiences. Her unique and enchanting melodies have captivated audiences around the globe, and Whispers of the Forest promises to be another unforgettable experience.“From the very first time I came across Anna Segal's compositions, I found myself immersed in a mystic world,” said Gladisa Guadalupe, the choreographer for Whispers of the Forest.“I was drawn to her unique and enchanting melodies. This composition will be the canvas to my choreography, bringing to the stage a mystical, captivating and charming story that takes place in the wonders of the forest.”About Anna SegalBorn in Ukraine and raised in Israel, Segal has studied with some of the world's most renowned composers. Her music has been performed by prestigious orchestras and ensembles worldwide, including the Berliner Symphoniker, London Mozart Players Orchestra, and the Jerusalem Symphony Orchestra.Whispers of the Forest will mark Segal's return to Cleveland following the successful premiere of her previous composition, Symphony of Life."I believe it is exceptionally important today to focus on the upbringing and education of children. In a world full of challenges and crises, entire generations of children have been deprived of our adult attention and support due to global events. Children are our future and creating a repertoire for them is a vital task,” said Anna Segal.“This tradition was initiated by Tchaikovsky and continued by Prokofiev and Khachaturian, but more needs to be done. That's why I approached choreographer and ballet theater director Gladisa Guadalupe with the idea of staging a children's ballet.”Cleveland Ballet Theatre SchoolThe Cleveland Ballet Theatre School offers a comprehensive ballet program for aspiring dancers of all ages and abilities. Dedicated faculty provide high-quality instruction in a safe and nurturing environment, fostering a love for dance while nurturing individual talents.The school's core mission is to train young artists to the highest standards, fostering a vibrant arts community. Through collaborations with local schools and arts organizations, the Cleveland Ballet Theatre School actively engages in community performances, outreach programs, and educational initiatives.Additionally, dance students of all ages can be enrolled for lessons at the Cleveland Ballet Theatre on the website or by calling 216.302.1104.

