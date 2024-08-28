Kuwait Participates In 1St Arab Cybercrime Conf. In Tunis
8/28/2024 10:04:39 AM
TUNIS, Aug 28 (KUNA) -- Kuwait is taking part in the first Arab conference aimed at combating Information technology and Artificial Intelligence crimes, launched Wednesday in Tunisian capital.
During his inaugural speech, Secretary General of Arab Interior Ministers Council Dr. Mohammad bin Ali Koman, called for boosting cooperation to facilitate immediate exchange of data.
He noted that Arab interest in the issue began in the early nineties explaining that the general secretariat placed QVframework to address this type of crime, and measures including the 2014 Arab strategy, and a specialized unit for electronic security in 2020.
In 2022, the council approved an anti-IT crime strategy with a three-year execution plan to translate strategy into practicality.
Representing Kuwait in the conference Q43 Colonel Ahmad Al-Humoud and Major Thunayan Rouh Aldin. (end)
