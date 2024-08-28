Iran reports export of 1,469 tons of honey in 1 year

(MENAFN) Iran's Agriculture Ministry has reported that the country exported 1,469 tons of honey during the past Iranian calendar year 1402, which ended on March 19. This achievement highlights Iran's significant role in the global honey market, as it ranks as the third-largest honey producer worldwide according to data from the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO).



Deputy Minister for Livestock Products Affairs, Mohammad-Ebrahim Hassan-Nejad, shared that approximately 155,000 individuals are employed in Iran's apiaries. These workers are spread across 94,932 apiaries throughout the country, reflecting the extensive scale of Iran's honey production sector.



In a related development, Mokhtar Mohajer, Chairman of the Animal Science Research Institute, emphasized the need for increased honey production per colony. He cited the Seventh National Development Plan (2022-2026), which aims to boost production by three to four kilograms per colony. This goal is set in accordance with the diverse plant life and expansive pastures available in Iran.



In addition to honey, Iran's annual production includes 8,300 kilograms of royal jelly, 406 tons of pollen, 2,536 tons of beeswax, 247 tons of propolis, and 3,917 grams of bee venom. These figures underscore the country's robust beekeeping industry and its contributions to various honey-related products.

