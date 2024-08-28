Inventionhome® Inventor Creates Paper Wall Attachment That Catches Debris Generated While Making Drywall Repairs

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PITTSBURGH, PA, USA, August 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Harold T. of Lovettsville, VA is the creator of the Drywall Repair Assistant, a paper material pouch held in place by an adhesive strip which once placed beneath the repair area catches dust and particles generated during the repair (drilling a hole, sanding a patch, etc.). It is created for use by the DIY homeowner, the handyperson service provider, even the professional field contractor, needing to make drywall repairs. This pouch system revolutionizes the dirty and tedious task of repairing drywall for those who utilize it. It provides two huge benefits by eliminating the two most undesirable steps in the process..Eliminates the before work preparations, moving furniture, having to covering items and flooring to catch the debris. The pouch placed below the repair catches it all..Eliminates the after work clean up, picking up drop cloths, replacing moved items/furniture, vacuuming items below, floors, mopping, etc. The pouch placed below the repair area eliminates all these tasks.Again, this pouch innovation simply placed at the repair site(s) catches all the debris generated by such repairs, drywall scraping, cutting, drilling holes, incremental and final sanding of hole filling compound, even sanding wood and plastics.The slightly heavier than normal paper device comes folded compactly and is easily unfolded and expanded into a pouch form and then simply peel the adhesive strip protector from the adhesive strip (which is of strength enough to move from one repair to another, if multiple repair sites are being addressed), adhere to surface under the repair site so it can catch the mess and cleanup is not necessary. When the pouch is full and/or all repairs are completed, simply remove it from the surface, fold it closed and dispose of in the regular trash.The creation of this product makes drywall repairs easier and less messy and is driven to make the term“easier and less messy” a reality for all users (homeowners, etc.). Drywall repairs are commonplace, at home, and in the commercial environment and the demand for innovative products like the Drywall Repair Assistant can only encourage and help drive the market and improve the already projected growth estimated at 4-5% Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) through the year 2025 for the DIY homeowner(s) who value convenience and results.Marketing ideas for the Drywall Repair Assistant include the following:.It could easily be an added enhancement into a large line of“All-In-One” repair kits on the market currently, these kits consisting of a scraper/applicator, a container of drywall compound, mess to cover larger holes, etc., the pouch (2-3 of them) being folded and compact would easily slip into current packaging and be a welcomed benefit to the purchaser and enhancing sales of these particular kits..Easily inserted into packages of sandpaper sold in the wall repair and painting sections of outlets selling such items. Or packaged by itself and sold separately in the same outlets.Ultimately, the invention is innovative and would significantly enhance any manufactures product line.Harold filed his Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his Drywall Repair Assistant product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufactures or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies and individuals interested in the Drywall Repair Assistant can contact InventionHome at .... Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at ... or by calling 1-866-844-6512.About InventionHome®InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email ... or visit .

